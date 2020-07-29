Norma Jean Rogers, 92, of Wellsville, Kansas, and formerly of Maryville, Missouri and Skidmore, Missouri areas, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at a health care facility in Wellsville.

Norma was born in Ravanna, Missouri on February 12, 1928. Her parents were Roy Ernest and Mary Edith (Smith) Gannon. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband Dean, in 2016; her brother, Clyde Claudine Gannon, her sister, Eula Pearl Johnson; her grandchild Aaron Buck, and great grandchild Garrett Buck.

She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a double major in Home Economics, and Childhood Development.

Norma worked for the Division of Family Services, and retired as the Head Start Coordinator, and had covered five counties.

On November 6, 1976, Norma was united in marriage to Kenneth Dean Rogers, at the Clearmont Missouri Methodist Church.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, cross stitching; she enjoyed singing and had been a member of the Clearmont Baptist Church choir.

Survivors: 5 children, Connie (Steve) Hintze, Liberty, Missouri, Janet (Bill) Miller, Kansas City, Missouri, Gary (Cynthia) Weaver, Willard, New Mexico, Larry Weaver, Princeton, Missouri, Cathy (Steve) Ghale, Edgerton, Missouri; her twin sister: Lorna Slaten, Indiana; 8 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, Missouri. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, also of Clearmont.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorials are suggested to the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, Missouri.