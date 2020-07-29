Clear

Norma Jean Rogers, 92

Visitation: Friday, July 31st, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Clearmont Baptist Church. 225 S. Sycamore, Clearmont, MO 64431. ■ Service: Friday, July 31st, 2020 2:00 PM @ Clearmont Baptist Church.

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 12:42 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Norma Jean Rogers, 92, of Wellsville, Kansas, and formerly of Maryville, Missouri and Skidmore, Missouri areas, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at a health care facility in Wellsville.

Norma was born in Ravanna, Missouri on February 12, 1928. Her parents were Roy Ernest and Mary Edith (Smith) Gannon. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband Dean, in 2016; her brother, Clyde Claudine Gannon, her sister, Eula Pearl Johnson; her grandchild Aaron Buck, and great grandchild Garrett Buck.

She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a double major in Home Economics, and Childhood Development.

Norma worked for the Division of Family Services, and retired as the Head Start Coordinator, and had covered five counties.

On November 6, 1976, Norma was united in marriage to Kenneth Dean Rogers, at the Clearmont Missouri Methodist Church.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, cross stitching; she enjoyed singing and had been a member of the Clearmont Baptist Church choir.

Survivors: 5 children, Connie (Steve) Hintze, Liberty, Missouri, Janet (Bill) Miller, Kansas City, Missouri, Gary (Cynthia) Weaver, Willard, New Mexico, Larry Weaver, Princeton, Missouri, Cathy (Steve) Ghale, Edgerton, Missouri; her twin sister: Lorna Slaten, Indiana; 8 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, Missouri. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, also of Clearmont.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorials are suggested to the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, Missouri.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories