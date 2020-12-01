Norma Jean Vore, 67, of Maryville, MO, and formerly of Hopkins, MO, passed from this life on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO.

Norma was born in Placerville, CA, on April 26, 1953. She had lived in California and Montana; and had lived in this area since 1966. Her parents were Lloyd Darrel Huntsman and Madylene Joyce (Hawhee) Huntsman, and they preceded her in death.

She graduated from Bedford Iowa High School. She was in production at Energizer Battery for 35 years in Maryville; and retired when the plant shut down.

Norma was an avid reader, she also loved to travel and to spend as much time with family as she could, especially her grandchildren. She was a Christian.

On January 20, 1973, In New Market, IA, Norma was united in marriage to Clarence Eugene Vore, and he survives of the home.

Other survivors include her children: Matthew (Amanda) Vore, Maryville, Denise (Steven) Bloomquist, Maryville, and Jesse (David) Adwell, Lathrop, MO; 2 brothers: James (Beverly) Wilson, and Lloyd (Glenda) Huntsman; 6 sisters: Mary (Ken) McLaughlin, Glenda (Doug) Huntsman-Kappler, Kathy (Norm) Burwell, Elaine (James) Huntsman-Schlichtmann, Karen Dankof, and Dawn Riley; 11 grandchildren: Brenden, Braiden, and Baylie Bloomquist, Evan, Ethan, Madylene, and Calvin Vore, Hunter, Lexi, Mason and Daniel Adwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and burial will be at 10:00 AM, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO.

The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Luke’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), 4401 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64111.