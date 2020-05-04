Clear
Norma Joyce Clark, 85

Visitation: Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Live Stream Service: Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: May 4, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Norma J. Clark 85, of Omaha, NE passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 in a Kansas City health care center. She was born January 5, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Jeanette & Clarence "Mike" Singleton. She attended Benton High School, and she graduated from Gower High School in 1952. She was co-owner of the DC Cattle Company with her husband. Norma enjoyed playing the organ, loved college football, and the Mizzou Tigers. She was a member of the Christ Community Church of Omaha, NE. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband J. Donald Clark, brother, Roger Singleton, and step son Nick Clark. Survivors include: daughter, Cheryl Smith, Melissa, TX, step daughter, Kathy (Frank) Lewis, Plattsburg, MO, grandchildren: Nicole Smith, Carmen (Drew) Smith, Amanda, Tyler (Lacey), and K.C. (Jessy) Lewis, great grandchildren: Geronimo, Nash, Libby, Zach, Tanner, Kelsie, and Jack, sister, Charlotte (Bob) Roach, niece, Amy (Craig) Campbell, 2 nephews, Justin (Jennifer) Roach and Robert (Zann) Roach, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Friends may come to sign the register book from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, family Memorial Services with public live stream Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the St. Judes Children's hospital. Online condolence, obituary and livestream, at www.ruppfuneral.com

