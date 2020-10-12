Clear
Norma (Kohler) Swon, 86

Graveside Service: Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Center Cemetery. Center, MO.

Norma (Kohler) Swon, departed this earth on October 10, 2020 while under the care of St. Luke’s Hospice at Sunny View Nursing Home in Trenton, MO. She was born November 15th, 1933, in Ralls County, MO to Otto and Frances (Morman) Kohler. She was married to Harold (Gene) Swon who preceded her in death.

Norma was a member of the Center Methodist Church and a retired 33-year former employee of Ralls County Agricultural Service in New London MO. and a six year employee of Howard's Wallpaper Company in Huntsville MO.

Survivors include, one daughter, Donna (Philip) Grisamore of Galt, MO, one brother Raymond Kohler of Buchanan, MI; four grandchildren, Andrea (Jason) Bush of Macon, MO, John (Christine) Grisamore of Savannah, MO; Brian (Meghan) Swon of Liberty, MO, and Lesa (Curtis) Phillips of Center, MO; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son (Steve Swon), and three sisters, Louise Kohler, Ruth Palmer, and Shirley Palmer.

At her request no formal services are planned. Family graveside services will be Tuesday, October 13. 2020, 11:00am at Center Cemetery, Center, MO. with her children grandchildren and great grandchildren as pallbearers. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO is in charge of local arrangements.

