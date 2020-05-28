Clear

Norma Lee Hurst, 91

Viewing: Friday, May 29th, 2020 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Live Stream Service: Friday, May 29th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Interment: Savannah City Cemetery. 402 Court Street, Savannah, MO.

Posted: May 28, 2020 9:46 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Norma Lee Hurst
1929-2020

Norma Lee Hurst, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
She was born April 27, 1929 in Andrew County, Missouri.
Norma married Ivan Hurst January 1946; he preceded her in death October 7, 2008.
She was very active at Wesley United Methodist Church. Norma enjoyed crafts, quilting, and loved butterflies.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Harriet “Hattie” (Leach) Ramsey; sons, Thomas and Steven Hurst; grandson, Mark Hurst; brothers, Wayne and Kenneth Ramsey and sister, Pat Hall.
Survivors include sons, Jerry Hurst (Jan), Rodney Hurst (Carol); daughter-in-law, LuAnne Hurst; grandchildren, Troy, Noelani, CJ, Craig, Michael, Ian, Broc, Angela, Matt; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Private Family Farewell and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Savannah Cemetery. Public Viewing 8:30 A.M. to 12:00 Noon Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Wesley United Methodist Church or Freudenthal Hospice Home Health Care. Livestreaming of service (available for viewing up to 30 days), online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb on Wednesday making it feel like a very humid day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s and increasing moisture and instability. This will likely mean shower and thunderstorm chances for the remainder of Thursday and Thursday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories