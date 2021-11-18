Clear
Norma Louise Barnes, 100

Norma Louise Barnes, 100, passed away November 5, 2021, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She was born September 22, 1921, in Chillicothe, Missouri, the daughter of Paul and Virginia Dowell. She graduated from both Chillicothe High School and the Chillicothe Business College. She lived in Maryville, Missouri before moving to St. Joseph in 1960.
Norma worked at the St. Joseph Public Library and later at Boehringer-Ingelheim from which she retired in 1985. She spent the next 15 winters in Arizona, attending as many big band dances as she could fit in.
She liked scrapbooking her and her children’s lives. Norma read all sorts of books and kept abreast on current affairs.
She enjoyed traveling and visited Hawaii, Alaska, nearly all the Continental United States, Canada, Mexico, Bahamas, several European countries as well as Japan and Hong Kong.
During these many years, Norma made many lifelong friends and kept in touch with them, even as some spread across the country and the world.
Survivors include one son, Cris Barnes, Kansas City; one daughter, Ginger Garrett (Jay), Easton; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care and attention provided by the staff at Mosaic Hospice and Living Community of St. Joseph.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Private Inurnment will be held at a later date at Edgewood Cemetery in Chillicothe, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

