Norma Marie Littlewood Dean, 92

Norma Marie Littlewood Dean died on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Lifecare Center in Sarasota, Florida. Norma was born October 13, 1928 to Charles and Gladys Littlewood in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Norma was one of three children. Norma, along with her two sisters, Virginia and Patricia, grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri, where she eventually met Robert Dean while attending Benton High School. Norma was united in marriage to Robert L. Dean in 1946 and from that union came four children, James Dean, Deborah Kent, Jennifer Miller, and Thomas Dean.

Norma maintained a loving household first in Ames, Iowa while Robert attended Iowa State University, then moving to Centerville, Iowa for five years while Robert taught school and then transitioning to Chariton, Iowa where she was actively involved in the community while continuing to raise her children for 12 years. When Robert transferred to Red Oak, Iowa, Norma became very involved in the community and served as the club manager at the Red Oak Country Club for four years, finding time to enjoy her love of golf almost every single day and famously serving her grandchildren Roy Rogers and Shirley Temples with a side of peanuts when they visited. Norma was very artistic and creative. She often wowed her grandchildren with magical Christmas adventures and a backyard Oasis fit for a Queen. Norma loved to garden and could often be found creating a paradise in her backyard. When asked why she did these things that took so much time and effort, Norma would often respond, “I do this for my family’s enjoyment.” In 1994, Robert and Norma moved to Bradenton, Florida where she resided until moving to Lifecare Center in January 2020.

Blessed with a loving family and leaving a strong legacy for all of us to follow, Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gladys; sister, Virginia Hintz; her husband of 60 years, Robert Dean; her daughter, Jennifer Miller; and son, Thomas Dean. Those remaining to carry on her memory are sister, Patricia Barnes of St. Joseph, MO; son, James (Bobbie) Dean, their children, Mick (Jenn) Dean and Kelly (Scott) Rhodes, all of Sarasota, FL; daughter, Deborah (Dan)Kent of Lucas, IA, their children, Danica (Chris) Harris of Gladstone, MO and Derek (Kelli) Kent of Columbia, MO. Jennifer Miller is survived by her husband, Brad Miller, of Indianola, IA and her children, Angie Collinsworth of Wichita, KS and Ryan (Megan) Adams of Red Oak, IA. Thomas Dean is survived by his wife, Kathy Dean, of Waukee, IA and their children, Sean Dean of Waukee, IA, Christopher Dean of Des Moines, IA and Nicholas (Katie) Dean of Waukee, IA. From her nine grandchildren, Norma was blessed with 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchld to whom she often referred to herself as “Nanny the Great.” Having lived a full life, Norma will be greatly missed by her family.

Private services were held. Entombment Memorial Park Mausoleum. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.