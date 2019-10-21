Obituary

Norma (Reed) Tucker, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.

She was born February 26, 1928. Norma was raised in Wathena, Kansas, and has lived in St. Joseph, since she was 16 years old.

Norma spent her 91 years focused on things she loved – family, church, and serving others. Many benefited from her excellent cooking and baking skills as she worked for years in the St. Joseph School District food preparation department.

She enjoyed reading and studying her Bible with friends. Norma was a member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher. But above all she loved being with her family, for which she always had time.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate their wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

Norma married Charles Elmer Reed July 26, 1947; Elmer passed away

April 6, 1994. She married Art Tucker July 11, 1997; and he passed away January 24, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands; parents, Lawrence and Edna (Gabriel) Haupt; sisters, Marjorie LeMehante and Wilma Thompson.

Survivors include sons, Bruce Reed (Lana), Myron Reed (Gail), Charles Reed, Jr. (Dottie); 11 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Celebration of Life Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.