Norman D. Behymer

1934-2018

Norman D. Behymer, 83, of Savannah, Missouri, entered into the presence of our Lord Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at LaVerna Village, Savannah.

Norman was born December 20, 1934 in Hannibal, Missouri to Norman Leslie and Minnie (Atkins) Behymer.

On May 1, 1954, he married Margaret Ruth Adams in Independence, Missouri at Trinity Episcopal Church. Norman was of the Catholic Christian faith.

Norman was a journeyman electrician in the IBEW Local Union 350 in Hannibal, and he served ten years in the United States Air Force.

Norman competed in barbeque competitions in Kansas City with the Stormin' Norman-Adams Barber-Q team. He was an avid football fan, especially Notre Dame, MU, and the Chiefs. He coached flag, Pop Warner, and middle school football. He enjoyed fishing, cross-stitch, woodwork, reading, and Wii bowling. He lived life to the fullest, and was proud of winning 3rd place in a Wii bowling tournament the day before his passing.

Norman is survived by: wife, Margaret Behymer and daughter, Joni Kothe, of the home; son Larry Behymer, St. Joseph; grandchildren Eva (Jason) Williams; Brandon Behymer; Crystal Behymer; Laura (Stan) Rauh; Emily (Bekah) Kothe; Jennifer Behymer; Allison (Chris) Evans; Barry Kothe; James Kothe; and Seralda Kothe; great-grandchildren Damian; Brianna; Sydne; Kenna; Lily; Xander; Maliyah; Aubrey; Emilia; Jayceion; sister Mary Garrett; brother Jim Behymer; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Norma Jean, Marie, Doris; brothers Richard and Bill.

He was loved my many and will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date in St. Joseph. He will be inurned at the Missouri Veterans Commission Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the LaVerna Village Activity Fund c/o Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden.

SERVICES

Inurnment

Private Service