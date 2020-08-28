Norman Earl DeLay, 91

Norman DeLay, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
He was born October 28, 1928.
Norman married Anna Gilworth; she survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Additional survivors include his son, Norman Ross DeLay, four grandchildren and extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
No services are scheduled at this time.
