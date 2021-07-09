Clear
Norman Edwin Johnson, 76

Norman Edwin Johnson, 76, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 7:19 AM

He was born March 9, 1945 to Lehman and Jewel (Etheridge) Johnson in Stanberry, Missouri.
On April 11, 1969, he married Wilma Jenkins, she survives of the home.
Norman was a US Marine. He worked at Seitz Foods for 40 years.
He enjoyed farming, animals and anything outdoors. Norman will be remembered as a truly giving person. He was a hard worker and would do anything for anybody.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Allen Johnson.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Wilma; sons, Jeff (Michelle) and Shane (Traci) Johnson; grandchildren, Jordan Sumdaram, Alexander and Kilan Johnson; sisters, Georgia Mae Lewis, Rena Hazelwood, June Cline; and brother, David Johnson.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

