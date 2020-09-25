Clear
Norman Irvin Simpson, 82

Service: Saturday, September 26th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Harman-Rohde Funeral Home. 310 Fremont, Wathena, KS.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 12:39 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

St. Joseph, Missouri Norman Irvin Simpson, 82, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home.

Norman was born on May 26, 1938 in Sparks, Kansas to Robert and Mable (Orcutt) Simpson.

He served in the U.S. Army during Korea. Norman worked at Conagra for the flour mill department.

Norman married Rebekah Gray, she preceded him in death. He then married Janita NG. She survives of the home.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mildred Bradberry, brothers, Don, Fred, Harold and James Simpson.

Additional survivors, children,

Tobey Simpson (Debbie), Jasper, Missouri

Harold Simpson (Crystie), Diana Patton (Allen), and Melanie Boydston (Tony) all of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Howard Simpson, Elkland, Missouri

Melvin Simpson, Amazonia, Missouri

Carl Dale (Linda) Simpson, Elwood, Kansas.

Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 26, 2020

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 6-8 Friday evening at the funeral home, friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday.

Burial: Fanning Cemetery, Fanning, Kansas.

Memorials: Norman Simpson Memorial Fund.

www.harmanrohde.com

