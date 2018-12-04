Wathena, Kansas Norman L. Hrenchir, 92, of Wathena, Kansas passed away December 3, 2018 at the Highland Healthcare in Highland, Kansas.

Norman was born on January 9, 1926 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Victor & Beulah (Brown) Hrenchir.

He served in the U.S. Army as Sergeant for 2 years in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Then served in the Air National Guard for over 20 years, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. Norman was a mechanic, farmer and stockman. He also worked as a civil engineer for the state of Missouri for over 20 years. Norman enjoyed farming, nature, music, and spending time with family.

Norman married Nina Simpson on November 17, 1950. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Victor and Harold, and sisters Geneva and Mildred.

Additional survivors: sons, Jerry (Wanda) Hrenchir, Wathena, Kansas.

Tim Hrenchir, Wathena, Kansas.

Daughters, Karen Spicer, St. Joseph, Missouri

Linda (Dennis) Jennings, St. Joseph, Missouri

Grandchildren, Amy Hoover, Jami Hrenchir, Tanner Hrenchir, Katie Lyle, Brianna Wardein, Luke Spicer and Kristen Jennings.

Great-grandchildren, Tristan, Kenny, Jake, Cruz, Greyson, Jackson and Jonesy.

Brother, Wilfred Hrenchir, Williams, Arizona

Sister, Mary Griffis, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Numerous nieces and nephews

Funeral Service: 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 7, 2018

Visitation: 6-8 Thursday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Thursday.

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri

Memorials: Special Olympics Missouri North Area or the Alzheimer’s Association.

