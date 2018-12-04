Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Norman L. Hrenchir, 92, of Wathena, Kansas

Funeral Service: 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 7, 2018 Visitation: 6-8 Thursday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Thursday. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 2:02 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Wathena, Kansas Norman L. Hrenchir, 92, of Wathena, Kansas passed away December 3, 2018 at the Highland Healthcare in Highland, Kansas.

Norman was born on January 9, 1926 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Victor & Beulah (Brown) Hrenchir.

He served in the U.S. Army as Sergeant for 2 years in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Then served in the Air National Guard for over 20 years, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. Norman was a mechanic, farmer and stockman. He also worked as a civil engineer for the state of Missouri for over 20 years. Norman enjoyed farming, nature, music, and spending time with family.

Norman married Nina Simpson on November 17, 1950. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Victor and Harold, and sisters Geneva and Mildred.

Additional survivors: sons, Jerry (Wanda) Hrenchir, Wathena, Kansas.
Tim Hrenchir, Wathena, Kansas.
Daughters, Karen Spicer, St. Joseph, Missouri
Linda (Dennis) Jennings, St. Joseph, Missouri
Grandchildren, Amy Hoover, Jami Hrenchir, Tanner Hrenchir, Katie Lyle, Brianna Wardein, Luke Spicer and Kristen Jennings.
Great-grandchildren, Tristan, Kenny, Jake, Cruz, Greyson, Jackson and Jonesy.
Brother, Wilfred Hrenchir, Williams, Arizona
Sister, Mary Griffis, Corpus Christi, Texas.
Numerous nieces and nephews

Funeral Service: 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 7, 2018
Visitation: 6-8 Thursday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Thursday.
Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri
Memorials: Special Olympics Missouri North Area or the Alzheimer’s Association.
www.harmanrohde.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
A few snow flurries across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A light dusting of snow was found across the area and we will continue to see a few flurries through the night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events