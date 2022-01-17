Cameron, MO- Norman Neil Newby, 88, of Cameron, passed away December 7, 2021. Norman was born May 26, 1933 to J.C. and Reaville (Conners) Newby in Kansas City, MO.
Norman served our country in the United States Army. Following his service, he worked as an accountant for several utilities companies and married Jean Avey July 17, 1965 in Ravenna, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents J.C. and Reaville, and aunt Beulah Conners, who raised Norman.
He is survived by his wife Jean of the home.
Services 2:00 PM, Monday December 13, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.
