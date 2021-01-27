Norman P. Lang, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Norman was born in Leavenworth, KS on April 4, 1933 to John and Sophia Lang. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1951. Norman served in the United States Army from 1952 - 1953, first stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas and then deployed to Germany. Upon his return, Norman began his career at The U.S. Postal Service until he retired after 30 years. Norman married Joan McWilliams on November 3, 1962 and she survives him of the home.

Survivors also include son David (Lucinda) and daughters Susan (Jon) Hoppe and Julie Lang; grandchildren Josh, Jacob, Jonah, Grace and Ian; sister Florence Scudder and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Jane Carson and brothers Leo and Stanley Lang.

A prayer service will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Father Christian Malewski officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities c/o Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.