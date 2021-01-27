Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels in-person classes for Wednesday due to weather conditions Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Norman P. Lang, 87

Norman P. Lang, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:49 PM

Norman P. Lang, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Norman was born in Leavenworth, KS on April 4, 1933 to John and Sophia Lang. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1951. Norman served in the United States Army from 1952 - 1953, first stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas and then deployed to Germany. Upon his return, Norman began his career at The U.S. Postal Service until he retired after 30 years. Norman married Joan McWilliams on November 3, 1962 and she survives him of the home.

Survivors also include son David (Lucinda) and daughters Susan (Jon) Hoppe and Julie Lang; grandchildren Josh, Jacob, Jonah, Grace and Ian; sister Florence Scudder and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Jane Carson and brothers Leo and Stanley Lang.

A prayer service will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Father Christian Malewski officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities c/o Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Clarinda
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories