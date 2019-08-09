Norman R. Elliott September 07, 1932 - August 07, 2019

BENDENA, KANSAS - Norman R. Elliott, 86, of Bendena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Norman was born on September 7, 1932 in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Ross A. & Christena F. (Albers) Elliott. He graduated from Troy High School in 1950, graduated from Kansas State University in 1954 with a degree in Animal Husbandry. Norman was a farmer and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.

He was in many activities during his lifetime. 4-H, Sports, Past president of County Extension Council, Past president of Farm Bureau, past Vice-president of the Bendena State Bank, 55 years on the board of Rainbow Communications serving 30 years as President, Gideons, a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, serving as council president, Sunday School Treasurer, member of the Smithton Masonic Lodge #1 of Highland, Kansas plus many others.

Norman married Anna L. Clute on October 18, 1957 in Lathrop, Missouri. She survives of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Bob McKinney and a brother-in-law, Donald Elder.

Additional survivors include his children; Denise Tryon (Bruce), Robinson, Kansas.

Cynthia McKinney, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Janet Heinen (Eric), Elk River, Minnesota

Grandchildren; Tyler Tryon, Jeremy Tryon, Cody McKinney, Holly Ruanto (Peth), Mia McKinney, Sydney Heinen, Mollie Heinen and Morgan Heinen

Sister, Leota Elder of Severance, Kansas

Funeral: 10:30 A.M. Monday, August 12, 2019

At: St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bendena

Burial: Moray Cemetery north of Bendena, where there will a Masonic & Military Committal.

Visitation: family will receive friends Sunday evening 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Sunday.

Memorials: St. John’s Lutheran Church