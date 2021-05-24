Clear
Norris J. Hoskins, 91

Norris J. Hoskins, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Norris was born on October 9, 1929 to Harold and Thelma Hoskins of Clarinda, Iowa.
He married Shirley Wilson on December 10, 1951 in The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. They became parents of six daughters.
Norris served in the United States Navy from 1950-1954. He moved back to Missouri in 1960, where he started his truck-driving career, retiring from Yellow Freight Systems in 1991. He resided in St. Joseph, MO before moving to Savannah in 1977, where he resided until his death.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Shirley; his parents; 3 sisters and one brother; son-in-law, Michael Hyder; and great-grandchild, Brodee Becerra.
Norris is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Hyder, Sandy Blair (Jim Cobb), Gail Dunlap (Mike), Lori Lopez (Gelacio), Lisa Wise, and Sharon Hoskins. He had 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 11, Fillmore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Disabled American Veterans or the Alzheimer’s Association.

