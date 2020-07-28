Norval “Dean” O’Bannon, 89, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home.

Dean was born on January 24, 1931 in Alanthus Grove, Missouri to Hugh Clifford and Vivian Marie (Ross) O’Bannon.

He served in the U.S. Navy before receiving a medical discharge.

Dean owned and operated a professional tree trimming service for 72 years and worked for Carnation retiring after 25 years. In his younger years he started off his career as a farmer.

Dean married Marcella Jean Jensen O’Bannon. They later divorced.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Delvin LaVane O’Bannon and Brady Warren O’Bannon.

Survivors; his children, Dennis Dean O’Bannon, Colorado

Wanda Jean O’Bannon, Colorado

Jennita Marie O’Bannon Schultz, Nevada

Kristina Elaine O’Bannon James, Colorado

Darrin Martin Jensen O’Bannon, Colorado

Daniel LaVane O’Bannon, Colorado

8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren

Sisters; Delila Lee Paulus, Lois Ann Jones , and Shirley Voncile Simon

Numerous nieces and nephews

Funeral Mass: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, August 1, 2020

At the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wathena, Kansas.

There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas.

Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

In Lieu of Flowers Memorials may be made to the Norval Dean O’Bannon Memorial Fund.

