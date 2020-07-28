Norval “Dean” O’Bannon, 89, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home.
Dean was born on January 24, 1931 in Alanthus Grove, Missouri to Hugh Clifford and Vivian Marie (Ross) O’Bannon.
He served in the U.S. Navy before receiving a medical discharge.
Dean owned and operated a professional tree trimming service for 72 years and worked for Carnation retiring after 25 years. In his younger years he started off his career as a farmer.
Dean married Marcella Jean Jensen O’Bannon. They later divorced.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Delvin LaVane O’Bannon and Brady Warren O’Bannon.
Survivors; his children, Dennis Dean O’Bannon, Colorado
Wanda Jean O’Bannon, Colorado
Jennita Marie O’Bannon Schultz, Nevada
Kristina Elaine O’Bannon James, Colorado
Darrin Martin Jensen O’Bannon, Colorado
Daniel LaVane O’Bannon, Colorado
8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren
Sisters; Delila Lee Paulus, Lois Ann Jones , and Shirley Voncile Simon
Numerous nieces and nephews
Funeral Mass: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, August 1, 2020
At the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wathena, Kansas.
There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas.
Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.
In Lieu of Flowers Memorials may be made to the Norval Dean O’Bannon Memorial Fund.
www.harmanrohde.com