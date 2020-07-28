Clear

Norval "Dean" O'Bannon, 89

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, August 1st, 2020 10:30 AM @ St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Wathena, KS. ■ Interment: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Wathena, KS.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 11:15 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Norval “Dean” O’Bannon, 89, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home.

Dean was born on January 24, 1931 in Alanthus Grove, Missouri to Hugh Clifford and Vivian Marie (Ross) O’Bannon.

He served in the U.S. Navy before receiving a medical discharge.

Dean owned and operated a professional tree trimming service for 72 years and worked for Carnation retiring after 25 years. In his younger years he started off his career as a farmer.

Dean married Marcella Jean Jensen O’Bannon. They later divorced.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Delvin LaVane O’Bannon and Brady Warren O’Bannon.

Survivors; his children, Dennis Dean O’Bannon, Colorado

Wanda Jean O’Bannon, Colorado

Jennita Marie O’Bannon Schultz, Nevada

Kristina Elaine O’Bannon James, Colorado

Darrin Martin Jensen O’Bannon, Colorado

Daniel LaVane O’Bannon, Colorado

8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren

Sisters; Delila Lee Paulus, Lois Ann Jones , and Shirley Voncile Simon

Numerous nieces and nephews

Funeral Mass: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, August 1, 2020

At the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wathena, Kansas.

There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas.

Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

In Lieu of Flowers Memorials may be made to the Norval Dean O’Bannon Memorial Fund.

www.harmanrohde.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories