Clear

Oakel B. Mayes, III, 67, of Bolckow, MO

Visitation Monday, Mar 25, 2019 9:00 AM-11:00 AM Memorial Mass Monday, Mar 25, 2019 11:00 AM St. Gregory's Catholic Church 333. S. Davis Maryville, MO 64468

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Oakel B. Mayes, III, 67, of Bolckow, MO, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 22, 2019.
Oak was born on January 24, 1952, in Orange County, FL. His parents were Oakel B. Mayes, II, and Dorthea (Price) Lorey. They preceded him in death. Oak was also preceded by his step father, Joseph Lorey; his step sister, Martha Lemmon, and his sister in law, Joyce Luke and father in law, Richard Luke.
He graduated in 1970 from Lafayette High School, St. Joseph, MO.
For over 30 years he was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed golf and spending time with his grandkids.
He was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, MO.
On December 21, 1979, Oak was united in marriage to Sharon Catherine Luke, and she survives of the home.
Other survivors include his 4 children, Bret Mayes, St. Joseph, MO, William (Amy) Mayes, St. Joseph, MO, Brandy (Brandon) Wolf, Barnard, MO, and Brooke (Christopher) Bower, Guilford, MO; his brother, Mike (Cyndra) Lorey, Rolla, MO, his sister, Sue (Charlie) McCartney, St. Joseph, MO; and numerous other step siblings; his 6 grandchildren, Cooper, Cayleigh, and Ella Bower, Aaron Mayes, and Gage and Makenna Wolf; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, on Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will be at a later date.
The family will receive friends for 2 hours prior to the service on Monday at the church.
Services are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Joyce Luke Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Northwest Foundation, the School of Education, 800 University Drive, Maryville, MO. 64468, or the American Cancer Society.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Tuesday to near 70 by Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events