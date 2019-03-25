Oakel B. Mayes, III, 67, of Bolckow, MO, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 22, 2019.

Oak was born on January 24, 1952, in Orange County, FL. His parents were Oakel B. Mayes, II, and Dorthea (Price) Lorey. They preceded him in death. Oak was also preceded by his step father, Joseph Lorey; his step sister, Martha Lemmon, and his sister in law, Joyce Luke and father in law, Richard Luke.

He graduated in 1970 from Lafayette High School, St. Joseph, MO.

For over 30 years he was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed golf and spending time with his grandkids.

He was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, MO.

On December 21, 1979, Oak was united in marriage to Sharon Catherine Luke, and she survives of the home.

Other survivors include his 4 children, Bret Mayes, St. Joseph, MO, William (Amy) Mayes, St. Joseph, MO, Brandy (Brandon) Wolf, Barnard, MO, and Brooke (Christopher) Bower, Guilford, MO; his brother, Mike (Cyndra) Lorey, Rolla, MO, his sister, Sue (Charlie) McCartney, St. Joseph, MO; and numerous other step siblings; his 6 grandchildren, Cooper, Cayleigh, and Ella Bower, Aaron Mayes, and Gage and Makenna Wolf; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, on Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends for 2 hours prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Services are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Joyce Luke Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Northwest Foundation, the School of Education, 800 University Drive, Maryville, MO. 64468, or the American Cancer Society.