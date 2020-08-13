Oka Marie Walden, 90

Oka Marie Walden

April 23, 1930 - August 12, 2020

Oka Marie Walden, the daughter of Earl and Zouella (Wiley) Powell, was born April 23, 1930 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Oka attended St. Joseph Schools.

On December 18, 1948, Oka was united in marriage to Merle Walden in St. Joseph. The couple moved frequently due to Merle’s military career, making their home in Savannah, Missouri in the early 1970’s. Oka was a homemaker and they enjoyed bowling.

In 2001, Merle and Oka moved to Tarkio, Missouri, where she lived until the present time. Merle passed away in 2010. Oka passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri, at the age of 90.

Besides her parents and husband, Merle, Oka is preceded in death by siblings, Williard Powell, Norman Powell, Eunice Fletcher, and June Mather. Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service and Interment: 2:00 P.M., Saturday, August 15, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Friday, August 14, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. There is no scheduled family visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Home Cemetery or Tarkio Nutrition Center.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

