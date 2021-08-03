Clear
Oleta Punzo, 85

Oleta Punzo, 85, of St. Joseph, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:54 PM

She was married to Robert Browning and he passed away on July 4, 1994. She then married Charles Punzo and he passed away on October 8, 2018. Also preceding her in death were her parents; daughter Janet; and step-grandson Dylan Hill.

She was married to Robert Browning and he passed away on July 4, 1994. She then married Charles Punzo and he passed away on October 8, 2018. Also preceding her in death were her parents; daughter Janet; and step-grandson Dylan Hill.

Survivors include a son Ronald Browning; granddaughter Talissa Browning; and a step-daughter Cherie Phillips (Danny); several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.

Oleta was a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Joseph. She loved chatting with her friends and going out to eat with her family.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.


