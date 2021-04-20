Clear
Olga Louise Gronniger, 83

Olga Louise Gronniger, 83, of Troy, Kansas passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 9:58 AM

Olga was born on February 24, 1938 in Denton, Kansas to August and Eugenie (Davignon) Gronniger Sr.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Benedictine College and worked in Graphic Arts as a manager for Hallmark Cards, there she was known as “the chocolate chip lady”.

Olga was an avid gardener and herbalist.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, Henry Paul Gronniger, brother, Joseph Gronniger and niece, Ramona (Ricklefs) Barbary.

Survivors; Nikolaus J. Kohler of the home, daughter, Cavell Gronniger, Kansas City, Missouri, grandsons, Nicolas Ventura Gronniger and Nathan Ventura Gronniger, siblings, Eugenie Ricklefs, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, August Gronniger Jr., Troy, Kansas, Theodore “Tim” Gronniger, Troy, Kansas, Susan Bandelier, Troy, Kansas, Richard Gronniger, St. Joseph, Missouri and Mary Johnson, Troy, Kansas.

Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Celebration of Life at a later date. Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas is in charge of arrangements.

