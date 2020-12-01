Olive Jean Snodderly, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Orville and Garnet (Campbell) Lewis was born May 4, 1926 in Guilford, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 due to Covid-19 complications.

She was a graduate of Guilford High School.

Olive married Logan Snodderly December 1, 1945. To this union they welcomed a son. After they were married Logan and Olive Jean lived a short time in Maryland while Logan finished out four years in the Marine Corp. They returned to St. Joseph where they made their home.

When Olive Jean was 24 years old, she put her faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior. She was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.

Olive Jean was preceded in death by her husband Logan, May 7, 2013; parents; and sister Charlotte Brown.

Survivors include son, Doug Snodderly (Linda), St. Joseph; grandson, Buzz Snodderly (Linda), Thornton, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Logan Daniel, Hunter Lee, and Allie Jean Snodderly, Thornton, Colorado; step-grandsons, Michael Cathcart (Theresa), Las Vegas, Nevada, Mark Cathcart (Jenny), St. Joseph, Missouri; step-great-grandsons, Brody and Brett Cathcart; brother, Curtis Lewis; sisters, JoAnn Johnson, Karen Swan; brother-in-law, Bryce Snodderly; sister-in-law, Kathy Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Abbey Woods care givers and Lunicare Hospice Service.

Private Farewell Services & Entombment, Public Livestream 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Noyes Home for Children. To view public livestream please visit gbchurch.com. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.