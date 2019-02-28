Obituary

Olive “Joy” Schiesl

1922-2019

Olive “Joy” Schiesl, former resident of St. Joseph, Missouri and Chillicothe, Streator, and Joliet, Illinois, died peacefully Sunday evening, February 24, in Arlington Heights, Illinois surrounded by family.

Joy was one of three siblings born to Ruth and Fred Clagg of Erie and Chanute Kansas. She was married to Robert (Bob) Schiesl, LaVerne (Vern) Gasser, and Jack Burnham, all of whom preceeded her in death; along with stepdaughter, Chris Gasser, and her precious “Lolly”.

Mrs. Schiesl spent a lifetime in retail as a jewelry buyer and fashion merchandiser. Many customers welcomed her advice at Einbender’s, The Paris, Al Baskin, Mark Shale, Streator Dry Good and Dunlap Jewelry. She was always known for her fashionable sense of style. Joy also enjoyed a gratifying career with the Mead Corporation, in the St. Joseph factory, and took pleasure in helping others and being the voice for employees on their Dayton HR Board of Directors.

Joy will be forever missed by Son, Billy James (Jane) Burnham of Iowa City, Iowa; Daughter, Judy Burnham Pedersen of Hoffman Estates, Illinois; Grandchildren, Brooke Joy Burnham Haines and Ashley Joy Pedersen (Paul) Miller; Great Grandchildren, Jack and Andrew Haines, and Christian Robert Miller. She also leaves behind Sister in Law, Janet Schiesl and her children Tim, Matthew, Sue and Michael, Nephews: Michael (Ronda) Meierhoffer and Mark Meierhoffer; Niece, Lora Meierhoffer Christian and all of their loving children and grandchildren.

She was also blessed to have had a large group of amazing friends that served as extended family; Bertha Parker, John and Donna Wilson, Vicki Hinde, Ronda Meierhoffer, Shirley Bunse, Larry Culliver, Carol Meyers, Gail Norman, Susie and Jay Waugh, the Thedinger Families, and many others. Without the support and love from such caring individuals, her life wouldn’t have been as full.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions in Joy’s name to Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com