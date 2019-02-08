Opal May Roberts

1925-2019

Opal May Roberts, 93, Agency, Missouri, went home to be with her Lord Jesus, Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

She was born April 20, 1925 in St. Joseph, Missouri where she lived until moving to Faucett, Missouri, then moved to Agency, Missouri where she resided since 1967.

Opal married Rev. Leonard W. Roberts August 2, 1943. He preceded her to Heaven November 13, 2010.

She was a graduate of Central High School. Opal was a secretary for several churches including Calvary Baptist and Patee Park Baptist; MFA; Sprout-Waldron; and was the high school secretary of Mid-Buchanan.

She and Leonard dedicated their lives to serving the Lord Jesus, most recently at Agency Baptist Church. They helped establish several churches in Nebraska and St. Joseph. Leonard pastored and Opal taught Sunday school, directed and taught vacation Bible school and mission studies at the various churches in which they served. Numerous people came to know the Lord as a result of their ministry and several are serving as missionaries at home and abroad to this day.

She loved children and her ministry. Opal was very creative in sewing, crafts, and gardening. She always generously shared from what she produced. Her family would attest to her great cooking and canning skills. She rarely had a moment of leisure and was always busy doing and giving.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Wyley and Edith (Hamm) Rall; brother, Harry Rall; and son, Leonard “Butch” Roberts.

Survivors include daughter, Debbie Roberts; daughter-in-law, Marlene Roberts; granddaughters, Carla Thurman (Nathan), Amy Hill (Steve); great-grandchildren, Brandon, Joshua, Denver, and Levi Thurman, Zachary Hill, Lauren (Clayton) See, and Hayden and Logan Hill; great-great-grandchildren, Kenzee and Kylo Hill; and her “across-the-road granddaughter,” Alicen Boyer.

The family would like to give thanks for the love and care from Momma’s personal caregivers and for all who have been “God’s hands” of grace and mercy with tireless and faithful love, care, and support. Freudenthal Home Health and Crossroads Hospice & Pallative Care provided much appreciated loving care. Almost everyone Leonard and Opal knew became family to them. Special thanks also to all who have loved and served them or served with them throughout their lives.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday,CrossPointe Church. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses, Calvary Baptist Church, or Crossroads Hospice. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Opal’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.