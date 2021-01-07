Clear
Opal "Molly" May Burgess, 85

Opal "Molly" Burgess 85, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 6:07 PM

Opal "Molly" Burgess 85, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born March 24, 1935 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Alice and Alpha Morris. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed writing and talking to her pen pal Mildred, in Georgia. She was a Christian. Opal was preceded in death by husband, Harold Burgess, her parents, daughter, Teresa Burgess, son, Teddy Burgess, brother, Leroy Morris, and sister, Pearl Burgess. Survivors include, granddaughters, Maggie (AJ) Alves, and Shawna Kempf, and grandson Sterling Edward Neale. Graveside funeral services 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
