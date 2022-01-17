Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Opal Violet Still, 89

Opal Violet Still, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 11:37 AM

Opal Violet Still, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
She was born March 6, 1932, in Watson, Missouri to John and Rachel (Wooten) McCall.
Opal enjoyed shopping, fishing, camping, and going out for Sunday drives to see the countryside.
She was preceded in death by husband, Herman Still; and her parents.
Survivors include children, Darrell Still, Woodrow Long, Violet Jane Volner; brother, Billy Ray McCall (Nancy); sisters, Patsy Angold, Lottie Gothard; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Ashland Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories