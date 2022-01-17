Opal Violet Still, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
She was born March 6, 1932, in Watson, Missouri to John and Rachel (Wooten) McCall.
Opal enjoyed shopping, fishing, camping, and going out for Sunday drives to see the countryside.
She was preceded in death by husband, Herman Still; and her parents.
Survivors include children, Darrell Still, Woodrow Long, Violet Jane Volner; brother, Billy Ray McCall (Nancy); sisters, Patsy Angold, Lottie Gothard; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Ashland Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
