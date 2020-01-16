Opal W. "Bert" Terrell, 86, of Elwood, KS, passed away, January 12, 2020. Opal was born September 19, 1933, in Elwood, to William and Opal L. (Payne) Brady.

She was a homemaker, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elwood, where she was involved with the Mission Department and the Northeastern District Association. She was also a member of the WIBC of St. Joseph.

Opal was married to Caston B. Terrell and he preceded her in death in August of 1989. Also preceding her in death were her parents, great-grandson Dontae Stillman, and a brother Justin Brady.

Survivors include a daughter Charlotte Stillman; grandchildren, Andre , Allen, Chris, Anitra Stillman; five great-grandchildren, Joslyn, Josiah, Izabella, Shamari, Kennedi; a great-grandson, Zion; sister Carolyn Mitchell, special nieces and nephews, Thomas Mitchell (Phyllesha), Tela Love, Tonya Mitchell, Scott Brady, Bill Brady; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Brady, Linda Meyers, Margaret Banks (Kevin); brothers-in-law Jack Terrell (Angie) and Raymond Terrell.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Elwood, KS. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm at the church. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery.