Clear

Opal W. "Bert" Terrell, 86

Visitation: Saturday, January 18th, 2020 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ First Baptist Church. 306 N. 9th Street, Elwood, KS 66024. ■ Service: Saturday, January 18th, 2020 2:00 PM @ First Baptist Church, Elwood, KS. ■ Interment: Ashland Cemetery.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 8:27 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Opal W. "Bert" Terrell, 86, of Elwood, KS, passed away, January 12, 2020. Opal was born September 19, 1933, in Elwood, to William and Opal L. (Payne) Brady.

She was a homemaker, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elwood, where she was involved with the Mission Department and the Northeastern District Association. She was also a member of the WIBC of St. Joseph.

Opal was married to Caston B. Terrell and he preceded her in death in August of 1989. Also preceding her in death were her parents, great-grandson Dontae Stillman, and a brother Justin Brady.

Survivors include a daughter Charlotte Stillman; grandchildren, Andre , Allen, Chris, Anitra Stillman; five great-grandchildren, Joslyn, Josiah, Izabella, Shamari, Kennedi; a great-grandson, Zion; sister Carolyn Mitchell, special nieces and nephews, Thomas Mitchell (Phyllesha), Tela Love, Tonya Mitchell, Scott Brady, Bill Brady; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Brady, Linda Meyers, Margaret Banks (Kevin); brothers-in-law Jack Terrell (Angie) and Raymond Terrell.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Elwood, KS. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm at the church. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: -5°
Maryville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -11°
Savannah
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -5°
Cameron
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: -2°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -9°
**Winter Storm Watch in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon**A storm system heading our way for Thursday night and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow freezing rain and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories