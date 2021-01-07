Clear

Opal Whittington, 95

Opal Faye Whittington, 95, of St Joseph, Mo, passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Living Community of St Joseph.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 3:38 PM

Opal Faye Whittington, 95, of St Joseph, Mo, passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Living Community of St Joseph. She was born January 4 ,1925 in Gentry, Mo to Elma "Grace" Summa Hazelwood and Homer C. Hazelwood. United in marriage to Earl William Whittington on May 28, 1946. She was a homemaker and a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by daughter, Delores Ann, husband Earl, parents, sister Fern Phillips, brothers Edward and Woodrow Hazelwood. Survivors include her three children, Jerry Whittington (Linda) Savannah, MO, Connie Blakley (Robert) St Joseph, MO, Linda Warner (Michael) Kansas City, MO, and grandchildren, Christopher D Schooling, St Joseph MO ,Kayli M Warner, State College,PA. and nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. On line condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Clarinda
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Mostly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories