Opal Whittington, 95

Opal Faye Whittington, 95, of St Joseph, Mo, passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Living Community of St Joseph. She was born January 4 ,1925 in Gentry, Mo to Elma "Grace" Summa Hazelwood and Homer C. Hazelwood. United in marriage to Earl William Whittington on May 28, 1946. She was a homemaker and a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by daughter, Delores Ann, husband Earl, parents, sister Fern Phillips, brothers Edward and Woodrow Hazelwood. Survivors include her three children, Jerry Whittington (Linda) Savannah, MO, Connie Blakley (Robert) St Joseph, MO, Linda Warner (Michael) Kansas City, MO, and grandchildren, Christopher D Schooling, St Joseph MO ,Kayli M Warner, State College,PA. and nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. On line condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com