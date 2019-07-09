Obituary

Ophelia Evelyn Green

1924-2019

Ophelia “Evelyn” Green, 95, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.

She was born on March 27, 1924 in Mecca, Missouri to John and Marcella Tate.

She attended school in Mecca, Missouri, Plattsburg and Liberty High School.

Ophelia married Dale Gamble. To this union one child was born, Shirely Gamble.

Ophelia married Erskin “Mike” Green on November 27, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1989. To this union Ethel, Lous, Michael, LaVell, and Gailon were born.

She was a member of the Broadway United Methodist Church, Clinton County 4-H Leader, proprietor of Green J. grocery store, Board Member of the Plattsburg Housing Athority, and EOC Board of St. Joseph.

Ophelia spent many hours sewing, crocheting, and weaving baskets. As the first African American demonstrator at the Silver Dollar City Park, she would dye weavers for baskets demonstrating how it was done in the 1800’s. She loved singing in the church choir and Easter Cantata, gardening and cooking. One of her favorite joys was ringing her cowbell at the football games as she watched her son and grandsons play.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bailus Tate; sons, Gailon and Michael Green; grandson, Ismil Thomas; sons-in-law, Everett Johnson, Idus Thomas.

Survivors include daughters, Shirley Johnson (Carl), Ethel Johnson, Lous Thomas, LaVell Rucker (Martin); 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Broadway United Methodist Church, Plattsburg, Missouri. Interment Mt. Washington Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.