Ordelta St. John, 92, of Smithville, MO passed away, July 23, 2020.

She was born on October 17, 1927 to Boyd W. “Jack” and Bertha (Warren) Medearis. Ordelta grew up in Plattsburg and graduated from North Kansas City High School.

On November 11, 1955 she was united in marriage to Raymond St. John. After their marriage they lived in Smithville where they farmed and made their home. Her husband preceded her in death on August 22, 2013.

Raymond and Ordelta owned and operated St. John Auction Service where she was the bookkeeper for over 40 years.

She was a member of the Smithville United Methodist Church. Ordelta was a good mother and cook. She liked all kinds of small farm animals, and especially loved her monkey, Crickett.

Ordelta was also preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her sons, Otho (Brenda) St. John, Polo, MO and Otis St. John, Smithville, MO; grandchildren, Otho Ray (Kaylee) St. John II and Jackson St. John; four great-grandchildren, Kadyn, Alex, Ellie, and Lucy; her very good caretaker of the last year, Patty Bruns; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services: 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31st at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Ridgely Cemetery.

Donations may be made to her caretaker, Patty Bruns.