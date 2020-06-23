Orval J. Nelson, 78, of Ravenwood, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Orval was born in Guilford, Missouri, on November 11, 1941. His parents were Orval and Ruby (Bland) Nelson.

After graduating high school, Orval served 3 years and 10 months in the United States Air Force.

Orval was a retired Corrections Officer, and had worked at the Maryville Treatment Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ross Nelson, and a nephew, Charles Nelson.

Orval was united in marriage to Carolee Wallace, in 1977. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include two children: Denise Wallace, St. Joseph, Missouri, and Kevin Wallace, Rice, Washington; his granddaughter Danielle K. Manning of St. Joseph, MO ; his brother, Marcus (Glenda) Nelson; 3 sisters: Pat (Terry) Matta, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kay McMillan, Stanberry, Missouri, and Sharon (Dale) Nelson, Springfield, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Nelson has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. His inurnment will be at a later date in the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, Missouri.

Memorials can be directed to the Weathermon Cemetery.