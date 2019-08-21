Obituary

Orval Schafer, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born October 27, 1937 in Stewartsville, Missouri.

Orval married Viola Sweet on June 23, 1963; she survives of the home.

He was a 1955 Lafayette High School graduate. After graduation he joined the US Army.

Orval was a member of the Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He was in management in the grocery business for over 40 years. Orval loved traveling, camping, fishing and photography. He enjoyed spending his winters in Texas with his wife of 56 years, Viola. Another favorite pastime for Orval was Facebook and posting selfies. Family was everything to him; he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents; William and Fern (Zysset) Schafer; brothers, William Schafer, Harold Schafer; and sister, Mary Moore.

Additional survivors include his daughters, Gayla Palmero, Kristi Smith (Matt); grandchildren, Chris, Mercede, and Cheyenne Blackston, Coleman Smith, and Aysha Palmero.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church.