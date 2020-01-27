Clear
Orville J. Minnis, 84

Rosary: Friday, January 24th, 2020 5:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Visitation: Friday, January 24th, 2020 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. ■ Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, January 25th, 2020 10:00 AM @ St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. 2618 Seneca Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Orville J. Minnis, 84, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away on January 22, 2020.

Orville was born on April 12, 1935 in St. Joseph to the late Sylvester and Florence (Miller) Minnis. He was a 1953 graduate of Christian Brothers and a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He also received his degree at Hillyard Technical School as a Machine Technician, and worked at Sherwood Medical.

Orville wed Mary Ann Wisneski on January 15, 1955, in St. Joseph, Missouri. They were involved in Marriage Encounter and Mir House together until her passing on January 16, 2013.

He is also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Merna McLellend.

Orville enjoyed crossword puzzles, woodworking, and fixing things.

Survivors: son, Larry (Kathy) Minnis; daughters, June (Mike) Stancliff and Barbara (Mike) Wolff; five grandchildren, Nathan Stancliff, Rachael Stancliff, Andrew Minnis, Chris Wolff, Laura Wolff.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Rosary will begin at 5:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 7:00 PM

The family suggests memorial contributions to House of Bread or Mir House

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s tomorrow. Once the fog clears, we will get to see the sun briefly before the another round of clouds build in during the evening. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s.
