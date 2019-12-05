Clear

Orville Louis Hunter, 65

Visitation: Friday, December 6th, 2019 6:00AM-8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Service: Saturday, December 7th, 2019 1:00PM-2:00PM New Hope Missionary Baptist Church St. Joseph, MO

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 8:45 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Orville Louis Hunter
1954-2019

Orville Louis Hunter, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019.
He was born September 17, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Orville was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and the Testrams Club. He was employed with the City of St. Joseph for over 30 years.
He enjoyed concrete work, cartoons, BBQ and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Orville was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby (Jones) Hunter; brothers, Robert, Steve, Craig and John Hunter.
Survivors include son, Darnell Grayson (Kathy); sisters, Carol Barksdale (Daryl), Vickie Hunter, Mary McGaughy (Ron), Paula Hunter; brother, Henry “Clint” Hunter; grandchildren, Danae Nelson, Keion Grayson; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

