Orville L. “Snake” Dennis, 61 of Wallace, MO passed away June 2, 2020.

He was born on June 18, 1958 to Orville L. Dennis, Sr. and Betty Lou (Trail) Dennis in St. Joseph, MO. He grew up in Wallace with family and friends.

Snake and Vickie made their home in the Wallace area for over 40 years.

He worked for Affiliated Foods for 17 years and raised tobacco. Snake enjoyed to build smokers and tinker with tractors. He loved his dogs and his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Snake is survived by his wife, Vickie, of the home; son, Scotty Dennis and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Mason and Dylan; light of his life and baby girl, Hayvin; siblings, Richard Dennis, Ronnie Dennis, Diana Bledsoe, Tina Dennis and Gary (Melissa) Dennis; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton, MO.