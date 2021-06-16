Clear
Oscar Armando Mancia, 47

Oscar Armando Mancia, 47, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:41 PM

He was born August 30, 1973 in El Salvador to Juana Mancia and Virjilio Nuñez.
No matter the weather, Oscar walked everywhere. He worked hard for his family. He loved spending time with family and was very proud of his daughter and grandchildren.
Oscar was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother; his daughter, Sayra Mancilla-Ramirez; grandchildren, Belén Lisseth Ramirez Mancilla and Abdiel Yahir Ramirez Mancilla; brothers, Jose Luis Mancia Nuñez, Carlos Alberto Mancia Nuñez, Manuel de Jesus Mancia, Francisco Mancia, Ricardo Alberto Mancia; sisters, Jova Alicia Mancia, Maria Isabel Mancia, Elba Maria Mancia; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Iglesia Fuente de Vida. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday.


