Oscar J. Nitschke, 80

Visitation: Friday, August 14th, 2020 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, August 14th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Oscar J. Nitschke
1939-2020

Oscar J. Nitschke, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
He was born August 27, 1939 to Jacob and Pauline (Kramer) Nitschke.
Oscar married Phyllis Rose March 29, 1985.
He was a carpenter.
Oscar was kind, helpful, and a gardener who loved raising tomatoes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Nitschke; daughter, Bonnie Binder (Mike), Tacoma, Washington; Sons, Ronnie Nitschke, Tacoma, Washington, Donnie Nitschke (Carrie), Puyallup, Washington; Step-children, Michael Malone (Hallie), Jefferson City, Missouri, William Rushing (Kristi), Virginia, Belinda Bates (Bill), Jefferson City, Missouri; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Livestreaming of service, Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

A warm and humid set up across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for the next few days. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
