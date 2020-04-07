Oscar “Junior” Webb, Jr., 90, of Weston, MO passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Anthology of Burlington Nursing Care in K.C., MO. Junior was born October 8, 1929 in DeKalb, MO to Oscar Webb, Sr. and Virginia Dare (Linville) Webb. He married Ruby Etta Baker on November 6, 1947 in Leavenworth, KS. Junior was a longtime and faithful member of the Weston Christian Assembly Church. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service; afterwards, operating Webb’s Garage in Weston, where he worked on cars for the next 15 years. Junior enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother David Hale Webb; and a grandson Chad Edward Moppin. Junior is survived by his sons Larry Dean (Arlene) Webb of Winchester, KY and Floyd Edward (Connie) Webb of Weston; his daughter Regina Ann (Zim) Hull of Weston; his brother Harold Dean (Gerry) Webb of Dearborn, MO; 7 grandchildren Jodi Hofmann, James Roberts, Justin Webb, Jeremy Webb, Larry Wayne Webb, Z.J. Hull, and Parker Hull; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A private family graveside service will take place at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston. Memorial contributions can be given to the Christian Assembly Church of Weston. Condolences can be left on the funeral home website.