Otis M. Burnett, 92

Services are to be held at a later date.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 11:32 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Otis M. Burnett, 92, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Missouri VA Home in Cameron, MO. Otis was born March 17, 1928 in Ottawa, KS. He married Mary Edna Bryan on November 15, 1951 in Platte City, MO. He served in the United States Army for 22 years before retiring in 1967. He then worked for TWA in Kansas City for 20 years, where he enjoyed selling vegetables in the parking lot. He liked to go bowling, and loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his dogs and family. He was preceded in death by his wife; 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Otis is survived by: his sons Bill (Melanie) Burnett of Platte City, MO, Robert (Diane) Burnett of LaCygne, KS, and Randy Burnett; grandchildren Becky Burnett, Ashley Burnett, Lindsay (Tim Horst) Burnett, Jason (Nichole) Burnett, Kristina (Derek) Roth, Abby (Rob) Hedrick, Michael Burnett; 13 great grandchildren; brother Billie (Shirley) Burnett; and numerous extended family and friends. Following cremation, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Contributions can be given to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

