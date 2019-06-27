Clear
Otto "Chris" Heumader, 89, of St. Joseph, MO

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Otto's Obituary

Otto "Chris" Heumader, 89, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away at his home Sunday, June 23, 2019. Chris was born January 9, 1930 in St. Joseph to Otto and Evelyn (Leslie) Heumader.

He served his country during the Korean Conflict as a mechanic and prop specialist. He was in the Army Air Corp, which changed to the United States Air Force during his time in service. He was honorably discharged May 10, 1952.

Chris had worked for Hanson & Mead, and retired from Feeney Construction Company. After retirement, he volunteered for InterServ, where his wife was employed. He was a member of the VFW, and Maxwell Heights Presbyterian Church, Clerk of Session.

Chris married Betty Jean Farmer on February 6, 1950. She preceded him in death on January 5, 2003. Also preceding him in death were his parents, sister Eleanor Minor, and son-in-law, Jerry Burris, Jr.

Survivors include his children, David (Sue Ann) Heumader of Nevada, MO, Susan Heumader of Kansas City, MO, Karen Burris of Kearney, MO, Kelly (Dan) Schmidt of St. Joseph, MO, Kimmi (Jerry) Masterson of St. Joseph, MO; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 14 step-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, long time friend Ruth Chellew, and his beloved cats, Amos and Amy

Memorial contributions to Maxwell Heights Presbyterian Church or InterServ would be appreciated.

Services will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

