Otto "Toot" Moser, 84, of Oregon, MO, formerly of St. Joseph, died July 15, 2021. Otto was born January 15, 1937 in Oregon to John J. and Iva S. (Schank) Moser.

He enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and Matt Dillon. His nickname Toot was given to him in childhood and it stuck with him for the rest of his life.

Survivors include a son Jason Moser (Sybil); grandson Alex Moser; two sisters Marilyn Garber and Carolyn Skilling; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother John; sisters Vesta Delp, Iola Moore, and Velma Moser.

Toot was cremated per his wishes and inurnment will be at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon, MO.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.