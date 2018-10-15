Clear

P.E. "Diamond" Harper October 11, 1926 - October 11, 2018

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors under the auspices of American Legion Post 287. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Friends of The Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 8:37 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

P.E. “Diamond” Harper
1926-2018

P.E. “Diamond” Harper, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away October 11, 2018.
He was born October 11, 1926 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Euell and Eunice (Dunn) Harper.
Diamond married Patricia Grimm February 26, 1967. She preceded him in death June 9, 2017.
He was employed with Dean’s Machinery in the Maintenance Department for 23 years. Diamond was of the Christian faith.
Diamond enjoyed farming, animals, tractors, visiting with friends over coffee and spending time with his family.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, May Connor; grandson, Jamie Kinder; son-in-law, Jim King.
Survivors include children, Marvin Harper (Mary), Ponya King, Janeen Harper, Randy Harper, Scott Harper (Julie), Lisa Burdick (Tim); grandchildren, Tony Harper, Bob Harper, Nic King, Chris King, Crystal Branson, Shelley Barnett, Chad Harper, Colby Harper, Kelley Harper, Elizabeth Montgomery, Haley Burdick, Corey Burdick, Colin Burdick; great-grandchildren, Savannah Harper, Chase Harper, Chase Barnett, Andruw King, Aydnn King, Josie King, Delaini Harper, Presli Harper, Ryleigh Branson; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors under the auspices of American Legion Post 287. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Friends of The Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
**Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Monday at 10 a.m. Then again 1 a.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events