P.E. “Diamond” Harper

1926-2018

P.E. “Diamond” Harper, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away October 11, 2018.

He was born October 11, 1926 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Euell and Eunice (Dunn) Harper.

Diamond married Patricia Grimm February 26, 1967. She preceded him in death June 9, 2017.

He was employed with Dean’s Machinery in the Maintenance Department for 23 years. Diamond was of the Christian faith.

Diamond enjoyed farming, animals, tractors, visiting with friends over coffee and spending time with his family.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, May Connor; grandson, Jamie Kinder; son-in-law, Jim King.

Survivors include children, Marvin Harper (Mary), Ponya King, Janeen Harper, Randy Harper, Scott Harper (Julie), Lisa Burdick (Tim); grandchildren, Tony Harper, Bob Harper, Nic King, Chris King, Crystal Branson, Shelley Barnett, Chad Harper, Colby Harper, Kelley Harper, Elizabeth Montgomery, Haley Burdick, Corey Burdick, Colin Burdick; great-grandchildren, Savannah Harper, Chase Harper, Chase Barnett, Andruw King, Aydnn King, Josie King, Delaini Harper, Presli Harper, Ryleigh Branson; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors under the auspices of American Legion Post 287. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Friends of The Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.