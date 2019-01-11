Paige Elizabeth Lollar September 23, 1989 - January 8, 2019

Paige Elizabeth Lollar

1989-2019

Paige Elizabeth Lollar, 29, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born September 23, 1989 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Robert Lollar and Teri (Gray) Jones.

Paige graduated from DeKalb High School, then later received her bachelors degree from Missouri Western State University. She worked at Boehringer Ingelheim in the finance department as a financial analyst for 7 years.

Paige battled cancer for over 6 years but her real battle was to be there for her beloved daughter and provide the best life for her.

She was baptized Christian and attended The Renovation Church.

Paige volunteered at Little Pink Houses of Hope for Breast Cancer Patients, Paint the Parkway Pink and the Haven House Food Kitchen serving meals. She also was a co-founder of Breast Friends which provides care packages for newly diagnosed breast cancer patients in the Mosaic Cancer Center.

Paige was a true leader who knew what she wanted and loved life. She traveled extensively and would go anytime on float-trips, or to the beach with her family and many friends. She loved her Royals and Chiefs, Nascar to dirt tracks and tractor pulls. Paige was a cut throat card player when playing with family and enjoyed the occasional jello shot, but her daughter and family were her world and Paige was her daughter’s and family’s world.

Survivors include daughter, Hadley Rae Ogden, of the home; mother, Teri Jones (Ronnie), DeKalb, Missouri; father, Robert Lollar, Fort Smith, Arkansas; brother, Brandon Gray (Crystal), St. Joseph, Missouri; sister, Kelly DeWitt, Greenwood, Arkansas; bonus siblings, Alan Jones, Marty Jones, Rusty Jones, Mike McLauglin, Tom McLauglin, Tim Jones, June Spinner and Scott Spinner; Hadley’s grandparents, Jim and Lois Ogden; Hadley’s father, Jim Ogden; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Paige was a generous God loving individual with sparkling blue eyes that we’ve donated to help a stranger see the world as she did.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Sugar Creek Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to The Little Pink Houses of Hope, www.littlepink.org. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.