Pamela Ann Fairchild

1959-2020

Pamela Ann Fairchild, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020.

She was born December 29, 1959 to David and Sharon (Mattucks) Pritchett.

Pamela enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, quilting outings, and spending time with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Maxine Penrod, Robert Mattucks, Howard and Evelyn Pritchett.

Survivors include her parents; brother, David Pritchett, Jr. (Alan); stepchildren and grandchildren.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.