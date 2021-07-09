Clear
Pamela F. Meadows, 75

Pamela Faye (Blunt) Meadows, 75, of Maitland, MO, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Parkdale Manor in Maryville, MO, with family at her side.

Pamela was born on March 29, 1946, in Red Oak, IA. Her parents were Robert Russell and Helen Glee (Grindle) Blunt. She had lived in Henderson, IA, then in the Maitland area since 1992.

She graduated from Nishna Valley High School, in Emerson, IA. Then attended 2 years at Iowa Western, Council Bluff, IA. She finished her degree at Buena Vista University, in Storm Lake, IA. She received her B.S. in Social Services and Sign Language Interpretation.

In May of 1992, at the First Christian Church in Maitland, Pamela was united in marriage to Irvin L. Meadows. He passed away on November 8, 2014. She was also preceded by her parents; and her twin sister Patricia Rae Blunt.

Pamela liked to cook, especially making deserts for the youth group at her church. She also made floral arrangements. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves her son: Travis G. (Betsy) Greever, Fillmore, MO; her brother, Larry (Denise) Blunt, China Springs, TX; her sister, Sherry Perkins, Randolph, IA; her 2 grandchildren: Justin Greever, and Patricia Greever; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 AM, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Maitland Christian Church.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Maitland Christian Church, Maitland, MO.

The burial will be at 2:00 PM, at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Hastings, IA.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Maitland Christian Church, Maitland, MO.

