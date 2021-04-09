Pamela Jane Hieb, 64

Pamela Hieb 64, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at her home. She was born August 8, 1956 in Jamestown, ND, daughter of Ilene and Delton Hieb. Pam's hobbies included cooking, shopping, and gardening. She was a member of the North Church of God. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, step-son, Eric Waggoner, and sister, Rhoda Moser. Survivors include: her companion of 29 years, Charles "Chuck" Waggoner of the home, brother, Kim Hieb, step-daughter, Crystal Waggoner of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Shayla Throckmorton, Haiden Waggoner, and Quinton Waggoner, great-grandchildren, Ma'Teah Ellsworth and Ra'Meria Ellsworth, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Chairez officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Hieb will be cremated following services.
