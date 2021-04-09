Clear
Pamela Jane Hieb, 64

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 11:39 AM

Pamela Hieb 64, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at her home. She was born August 8, 1956 in Jamestown, ND, daughter of Ilene and Delton Hieb. Pam's hobbies included cooking, shopping, and gardening. She was a member of the North Church of God. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, step-son, Eric Waggoner, and sister, Rhoda Moser. Survivors include: her companion of 29 years, Charles "Chuck" Waggoner of the home, brother, Kim Hieb, step-daughter, Crystal Waggoner of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Shayla Throckmorton, Haiden Waggoner, and Quinton Waggoner, great-grandchildren, Ma'Teah Ellsworth and Ra'Meria Ellsworth, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Chairez officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Hieb will be cremated following services.

Today will be a much warmer day with sunshine returning helping temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will slowly start to build into the area this afternoon into the evening. Rain chances return late tonight after sunset. Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before slowly exiting the area. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.
