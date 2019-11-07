Clear

Pamela Sue Birmingham, 64, Cameron, MO

Visitation Monday, November 11th, 2019 11:00am - 12:00pm Crossroads Assembly of God 919 N. Harris CAMERON, MO 64429 Service Monday, November 11th, 2019 12:00pm Poland-Thompson Chapel 222 W. Third Officiant Pastor Tim Harrell CAMERON, MO 64429 Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens CHILLICOTHE, MO

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Pamela S. Birmingham
1955-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Pamela Sue Birmingham, 64, Cameron, passed away on November 6, 2019.
Pamela was born on October 7, 1955 in Norfolk, Virginia to Jewell Lee and Donna Louise (Pittman) Frizzell.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Sammy Frizzell.
Pamela worked as a cook/caregiver.
She was a member of Crossroads Assembly of God, Cameron.
Survivors: 2 sons, Abraham (Lisa) Sellers, Slater, MO and Ezra Sellers, Osborn, MO; parents, Jewell and Donna Frizzell, Chillicothe, MO; brother, Mike (Dianne)Frizzell, Shawnee, KS; sister, Brenda (Darrell) Cooper, Chillicothe, MO; 4 granddaughters, Shyanne Sellers, Leahanne Sellers, Allison Sellers and Olive Pittman; great-granddaughter, Audrie Mayleah Sellers.
Services: 12:00 PM, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Crossroads Assembly of God, Cameron. Visitation: 11-12:00PM, prior to the service. Burial: Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, MO. Memorial Donations to the Crossroads Assembly of God Children’s Christmas Program. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Friday and into the weekend will see the return of some warmer air. Friday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. The nicest day for awhile, it appears, will be on Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories