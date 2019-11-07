Pamela Sue Birmingham, 64, Cameron, MO

Obituary

Pamela S. Birmingham

1955-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Pamela Sue Birmingham, 64, Cameron, passed away on November 6, 2019.

Pamela was born on October 7, 1955 in Norfolk, Virginia to Jewell Lee and Donna Louise (Pittman) Frizzell.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Sammy Frizzell.

Pamela worked as a cook/caregiver.

She was a member of Crossroads Assembly of God, Cameron.

Survivors: 2 sons, Abraham (Lisa) Sellers, Slater, MO and Ezra Sellers, Osborn, MO; parents, Jewell and Donna Frizzell, Chillicothe, MO; brother, Mike (Dianne)Frizzell, Shawnee, KS; sister, Brenda (Darrell) Cooper, Chillicothe, MO; 4 granddaughters, Shyanne Sellers, Leahanne Sellers, Allison Sellers and Olive Pittman; great-granddaughter, Audrie Mayleah Sellers.

Services: 12:00 PM, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Crossroads Assembly of God, Cameron. Visitation: 11-12:00PM, prior to the service. Burial: Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, MO. Memorial Donations to the Crossroads Assembly of God Children’s Christmas Program. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.