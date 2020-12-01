Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pamela Sue Macrander, 67

Pamela Sue (Laws) Macrander, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away November 17, 2020. Pamela was born August 19, 1953 in St. Joseph, to Perry and Lauretta (Perks) Laws.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 12:57 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Pamela Sue (Laws) Macrander, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away November 17, 2020. Pamela was born August 19, 1953 in St. Joseph, to Perry and Lauretta (Perks) Laws.

She was married to Wes Macrander and he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents and a sister Barbara Davis.

She was a member of Turning Point Nazarene. Pamela enjoyed crocheting, fishing, camping, going on trips, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include a son Tim Laws (Lisa); two granddaughters Jessica Laws, Heather Laws; and four great-grandchildren, Kamdyn, Dakotah, Sabrina, and Brydan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Partners or to the family for funeral expenses.

Memorial visitation will be Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 44°
This week will be much cooler than last week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Tuesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories