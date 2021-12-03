Clear
Pamella Faye Grider, 78

Pamella Faye Grider, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away December 2, 2021.

Posted: Dec 3, 2021

Pamella Faye Grider, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away December 2, 2021. Pamella was born May 20, 1943 in Waterloo, Iowa to Leslie Leroy and Eva Jean (Barton) Johnson.

She retired as Editor of the Orange County Register in Santa Ana, CA. She then moved to St. Joseph and had volunteered at the Senior Center. She enjoyed reading, watching the History Channel, and really enjoyed her lunch group very much.

Survivors include her children, Matthew Grider, Brent Grider, Jody Grider-Zollman, Stacy Grider-Garcia, Kathy Grider; two brothers David Allen Johnson, Leslie Barton Johnson; and a sister Penny George.

Ms Grider has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be held at a later date.

Temperatures were well above average again today with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph out of the northwest. A cold front will slowly move through the area today, cooling temperatures down for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Overall the weekend looks dry, but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out on Sunday as clouds move back into the area. Temperatures look to continue to cool into next week with highs in the 40s.
