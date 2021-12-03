Pamella Faye Grider, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away December 2, 2021. Pamella was born May 20, 1943 in Waterloo, Iowa to Leslie Leroy and Eva Jean (Barton) Johnson.

She retired as Editor of the Orange County Register in Santa Ana, CA. She then moved to St. Joseph and had volunteered at the Senior Center. She enjoyed reading, watching the History Channel, and really enjoyed her lunch group very much.

Survivors include her children, Matthew Grider, Brent Grider, Jody Grider-Zollman, Stacy Grider-Garcia, Kathy Grider; two brothers David Allen Johnson, Leslie Barton Johnson; and a sister Penny George.

Ms Grider has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be held at a later date.